The BBC sitcom Twenty Twelve is set to be rebooted.

Hugh Bonneville is returning for the reboot

The broadcaster has given the official go-ahead to Twenty Twenty Six, and Hugh Bonneville is set to reprise the role of Ian Fletcher for the upcoming series.

The 61-year-old actor previously played the character in Twenty Twelve, and he'll star in the new series alongside the likes of Paulo Costanzo, Chelsey Crisp, Stephen Kunken, and Belinda Stewart-Wilson.

In Twenty Twenty Six, Ian heads to the US, Canada and Mexico to help with the organisation of the 2026 World Cup.

John Morton, the series creator, said: "I wasn’t sure what Ian Fletcher had been up to recently. The last I heard he was still recovering from a serious Mindfulness Course in Somerset. So, it’s great to hear that he’s made it back and has re-emerged in his natural habitat at the centre of a well-known institution, but now on the world stage and facing his biggest opportunity yet to get things right.

"I’m thrilled and hugely grateful to the BBC for giving me the chance to follow him again, this time all the way to Miami, and I literally can’t wait to see what happens."

Meanwhile, Nerys Evans, the creative director of scripted at the Expectation production company, is also looking forward to seeing the reboot.

Nerys said in a statement: "I’ve been a fan of John’s writing for such a long time, especially seeing the different challenges he creates for poor Ian Fletcher, so beautifully portrayed by Hugh Bonneville.

"We’re thrilled to be collaborating on Twenty Twenty Six, I can’t wait to see what he’s got in store for Ian this time."

Twenty Twelve starred Hugh, Jessica Hynes and Amelia Bullmore, and was an on-location mockumentary that followed the organisation of the London Olympics.

The comedy series proved to be a hit with critics and viewers, with the last episode airing shortly before the start of the 2012 Olympics. Several characters from the show - including Ian Fletcher - went on to appear in a sequel, W1A, which aired in 2014.