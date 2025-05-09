Hugh Bonneville has been cast in the second series of 'The Gentlemen'.

Hugh Bonneville has joined the cast of The Gentlemen

The 'Downton Abbey' star, 61, will feature in the new run of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series as a crooked character and has been spotted filming on set.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It was pretty obvious that Hugh's new character plays a pivotal role in the story that runs through the drama's second outing.

"Though it's a bit of a surprise to see someone in a gangster thriller who's used to playing wholesome figures in shows like 'Downton Abbey' and the 'Paddington' movies.

"But it's fair to say with his giant head of grey hair and thick black glasses they've given him a very distinctive new look."

The first series of 'The Gentlemen' – a spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name – became one of Netflix's most-watched shows when it was released last year and the new instalment is set to be released on the streamer in early 2026.

Theo James, Ray Winstone and Kaya Scodelario are all returning for the new series and a number of new cast additions are expected.

The first season of 'The Gentlemen' saw Theo's character Eddie Horniman become the new Duke of Halstead after his father's death.

Unbeknown to him initially, he also inherits an illegal cannabis farm that is located underneath his family's estate and run by the ruthless Susie Glass (Scodelario) with her crime boss father Bobby Glass (Winstone).

Speaking about series two, Kaya said: "It’d be fun to see the business spread a bit more.

"How do they take it to the next level? They’re very adamant about not getting into the chop game, so how do they then continue to build the empire? Where does that take them? How does the new structure of the business work practically?"

Theo added: "I think they’ve grown to love each other in their own way, but I think they’ll never fully trust each other because they are so different and they’re from such vastly different worlds.

"There’s a love between them, but ultimately they will never be from the same cloth."