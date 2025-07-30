The Hunger Games producer Jim Miller is making a "gritty" TV series based on the "violent, complex subculture" of British motorcycle clubs.

Iain Parke's Heavy Duty novels - including Heavy Duty People - are being turned into a TV series / Credit: BAD PRESS iNK

The BAFTA film award nominee is adapting Iain Parke's cult crime thriller Heavy Duty novel series for an "adrenaline-fuelled" TV production that is set in the North East of England.

The books - which began with 2009's Heavy Duty People, followed by 2011's Heavy Duty Attitude and 2012's Heavy Duty Trouble - delve into the "raw and dangerous" world of British outlaw bikers, of which characters from an outlaw motorcycle club are tangled in crime, loyalty, betrayal and brotherhood.

The project - which is regarded as "one of the most anticipated UK television adaptations in development" - is being worked on, and the widely acclaimed biker expert Edward Winterhalder serves as co-producer.

Casting, as well as a network, for the series will be announced in the "coming months".

Jim, 41, said: "I was immediately struck by the vividness of Iain’s world.

“It’s dangerous, unpredictable, and deeply human. There’s a raw truth to the characters that I think will resonate with audiences globally.

"These stories go way beyond the biker image; they’re about identity, survival, and family, found and forged."

Excited about collaborating with Jim, Iain added: "Jim brings a global sensibility and a cinematic vision that will elevate these stories while keeping them grounded in the gritty realism that fans love.

"This has always been a world ripe for the screen, dark, visceral, and full of moral complexity.”