Huw Edwards received a £40,000 pay rise last year despite not being on screen since July 2023.

Huw Edwards received a huge pay rise last year

The 62-year-old broadcaster - who resigned in April "on medical advice" following allegations he paid a young person for sexually explicit pictures - was paid more than £475,000 last year but did not complete all his work.

The BBC's annual report has revealed he was paid for 160 presenting days, as well as BBC One news specials, election specials and other TV work.

Under the corporation's usual policy, he was on the payroll while suspended amid an investigation, and this continued while he was suffering from mental health issues and receiving hospital care.

The 'News at 10' anchor was named as the BBC presenter at the centre of the scandal last summer by his wife Vicky Flind, who explained at the time he had been admitted to hospital with "serious" mental health issues and she was speaking out following days of speculation "primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children".

Police said at the time no criminal offence had been committed by the presenter.

The BBC confirmed that Huw didn't receive a payoff, and director general Tim Davie reiterated that as he spoke to press following the annual report this week.

He said: "There was no settlement payment, we have said that before. Look, we're always trying to be very judicious with the spending of public money and no one wants to waste a pound.

"But what you're trying to do, and from the onset of that affair, was try to act proportionately, I think that's what we did."

He added that he "wouldn't go into the specifics of the individual case, in terms of the increase in pay prior to any breaking of the story".

In April, a statement from the BBC read: "Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC.

"After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

"The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don't believe it appropriate to comment further."