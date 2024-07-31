Huw Edwards has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

The former BBC News presenter entered his plea during a brief appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday (31.07.24) after being arrested last November and charged last month.

Edwards was charged with having a total of 41 photographs on a WhatsApp chat, six category A images - the most serious classification of indecent pictures - 12 category B pictures and 19 category C.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2020 and 2022 and are separate from other claims that were widely publicised and investigated last year.

A police spokesperson said: "These allegations did not form part of the matter which was considered by police in July 2023. They were investigated separately as a standalone case."

It was announced on Monday (29.07.24) that the 62-year-old broadcaster had been charged.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: "Huw Edwards, 62, of South West London, has been charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.

"The CPS authorised the charges after a Metropolitan Police investigation.

"Mr Edwards will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 31 July 2024.

"We remind all that proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

After the news broke, it was reported Edwards had split from wife Vicky Flind - with whom he has five children - and has moved out of their family home.

Edwards joined the BBC as a trainee in 1984 and fronted the 'Six O'Clock News' from 1994 to 2003 before becoming the main presenter of BBC One's flagship 'Ten O'Clock News'.

The veteran broadcaster famously broke the news to the nation after Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 and also led coverage of both her funeral and that of Prince Philip, as well as being lead presenter for King Charles' coronation last May.

The term 'making indecent images' can include opening, accessing, downloading and storing content, or receiving an image via social media, even if unsolicited or part of a group.

The offences can carry a jail term of up to 10 years.