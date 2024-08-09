Huw Edwards has been asked to hand back the salary he was paid after his arrest.

Huw Edwards has been asked to return his salary to the BBC

The former BBC newsreader, 62, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children but was still paid £200,000 for five months following his arrest in November last year, and now the broadcaster has demanded that he return it.

A statement from the BBC read: "There is nothing more important than the public’s trust in the BBC; the BBC board is the custodian of that trust. The board has met a number of times over the last week to review information provided by the executive relating to Huw Edwards. The board’s focus has been principally around two issues.

“Firstly, what was known in the lead up to Mr Edwards being charged and pleading guilty last Wednesday to making indecent images of children; and, secondly, the specifics of the BBC’s handling of the complaints and the BBC’s own investigations into MrEdwards, prior to his resignation on April 22 2024

"Today, the Board has authorised the Executive to seek the return of salary paid to Mr Edwards from the time he was arrested in November last year.

“Mr Edwards pleaded guilty to an appalling crime.

“Had he been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money.

“He has clearly undermined trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute.”

The former television star entered his plea during a brief appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday (31.07.24) after being arrested last November and charged last month.

Edwards was charged with having a total of 41 photographs on a WhatsApp chat, six category A images - the most serious classification of indecent pictures - 12 category B pictures and 19 category C.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2020 and 2022 and are separate from other claims that were widely publicised and investigated last year.

A police spokesperson said: "These allegations did not form part of the matter which was considered by police in July 2023. They were investigated separately as a standalone case."

It was announced on Monday (29.07.24) that the 62-year-old broadcaster had been charged.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: "Huw Edwards, 62, of South West London, has been charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.

"The CPS authorised the charges after a Metropolitan Police investigation.

"Mr Edwards will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 31 July 2024.

"We remind all that proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

After the news broke, it was reported Edwards had split from wife Vicky Flind - with whom he has five children - and has moved out of their family home.

Edwards joined the BBC as a trainee in 1984 and fronted the 'Six O'Clock News' from 1994 to 2003 before becoming the main presenter of BBC One's flagship 'Ten O'Clock News'.

The veteran broadcaster famously broke the news to the nation after Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 and also led coverage of both her funeral and that of Prince Philip, as well as being lead presenter for King Charles' coronation last May.

The term 'making indecent images' can include opening, accessing, downloading and storing content, or receiving an image via social media, even if unsolicited or part of a group.

The offences can carry a jail term of up to 10 years.