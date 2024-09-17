Ian 'H' Watkins has exited 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

The 48-year-old singer - who is best known for starring in the pop group Steps - has become the latest contestant to leave the BBC show, after he failed to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace during the latest round.

After his exit was confirmed, H said: "I have had the craziest, most amazing time.

"Thank you for changing my life. Seriously. I mean it - bless you, bless you."

The chart-topping pop star actually gave the judges a hug after the decision was announced.

H also admitted that he had exceeded his own expectations during his time on 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

He said: "I am absolutely amazed that I even made it this far.

"There's a little bit of me that would have loved to carry on, but I'm so proud of myself. I've learned so much, you know, I can filet a fish. I can make pasta. I can cook a lobster.

"I will tell you, I will be eating out every night this month..."

H previously revealed that he was looking forward to challenging himself on the BBC show.

The singer shared: "I wanted a challenge to sink my teeth into.

"I am known by my friends and family for not being able to cook up until this point! When it comes to cooking, I’d say that I’m an expert with the air fryer and the microwave, so I wanted to take on 'Celebrity MasterChef' to develop a skill that I could involve my children and family with going forward."