'I can't imagine ever having the time': Big Brother host Will Best drops marriage bombshell

Will Best has joked he and his fiancée Tobi Rose are "too busy" to get married.

The 40-year-old TV presenter and his stylist lover first got together in 2010, and they got engaged in July 2024 during a romantic getaway to Tuscany, Italy.

They live together in their London house with their dog Sandwich.

But because of their busy careers - with Will about to host the civilian version of Big Brother with co-host AJ Odudu, 37, in the autumn - they have not had time to do any planning for the nuptials.

However, Will has said they will eventually get round to saying "I do".

He quipped in the new issue of New! magazine: "It sounds like such a cliché, but we're both so busy the thought of organising a wedding just seems... I can't imagine ever having the time.

"But we'll get round to it, for sure."

On June 23, AJ announced she is engaged to Peter Gibson, as she shared images that included a close-up of her diamond ring and her partner’s face for the first time on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post with: “Hiya love (red heart emoji.)”

And Will is delighted for his best pal.

He said: "I'm so happy for her. She's living her best life."

Will and AJ knew each other before they first hosted the ITV reboot of Big Brother in 2023, and then Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, and he adores her.

Will gushed: "We're both massive Big Brother fans, so we get to chat about it on the telly.

"You couldn't ask for a better friend than AJ. She gives great advice, she's super loyal and such a laugh."

Will's favourite housemate is the 72-year-old TV personality-and-music manager Louis Walsh - who took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2024.

The TV host said: "He had that brilliant mix of knowing how to give everything in a reality format while also not knowing what the hell was going on at any given moment.

"Other housemates later told me he'd have a big argument, then go, 'Wow, that was great TV.'

"He thought he was producing it!"