Talks are underway about a reboot of 'The Inbetweeners'.

Joe Thomas is open-minded about a reboot

The teen sitcom proved to be a huge hit with viewers between 2008 and 2010, and Joe Thomas - who played Simon Cooper on the TV series - has now revealed that it could soon be rebooted, either as a movie or as a TV show.

Asked if there have been any conversations about a comeback, Joe said on the 'Always Be Comedy' podcast: "Yes, it's happened in various forms. All of us feel it would be nice to do."

Joe has already considered various "ideas" about a possible reboot. But the prospect makes him feel a little bit anxious, too.

He explained: "Everybody's anxiety would be, 'Will it be as good?'. That is what we would be going in with."

Joe starred on the comedy show alongside Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and James Buckley, and the cast members have remained in touch ever since.

Joe shared: "We're all still around, we're all still in each other's lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.

"I feel like we all still really like each other."

What's more, Joe and his co-stars feel they've been able to "prove something" to themselves since 'The Inbetweeners' ended.

The actor - who has also appeared in 'Fresh Meat' and 'White Gold' - said: "We've all been able to go away and get various monkeys off our backs, in terms of things that we felt we needed to do other than 'The Inbetweeners' to prove something to ourselves."