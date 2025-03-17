James Buckley and Joe Thomas will be parodying Oasis for a Comic Relief sketch.

James Buckley and Joe Thomas as Liam and Noel

James and Joe - who starred together as Jay Cartwright and Simon Cooper in sixth form comedy 'The Inbetweeners' - will be portraying Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, respectively, for the Red Nose Day sketch this Friday (21.03.25) and they will be be joined for the comedy skit by an all-star cast which includes Hugh Dennis, Martin Lewis, Micky Flanagan, Vernon Kay, Mark Silcox, Tasha Ghouri, Melvin Odoom, Roisin Conaty and Piers Morgan.

In a statement, Buckley, 37, said: "I had such a fun time with Joe, making this sketch for 'Comic Relief', and was honoured to be asked to be a part of it. And, of course, being a huge Oasis fan, getting to be Liam for the day was a dream come true."

Thomas, 41, added: "I grew up watching 'Comic Relief' and the big sketch was always a highlight of the night. So it’s both thrilling and nerve-wracking to be a part of it."

A photo of James and Joe dressed as Liam and Noel - taken by Jordan Mansfield - has been released to promote the sketch and shows the pair were oversized eyebrows, a reference to the brothers' bushy brows.

The BBC says viewers can "expect all the drama, sibling showdowns, and unexpected celebrity cameos, wrapped up in a heavy dose of Britpop nostalgia, iconic '90s music moments, and cheeky humour" in the sketch.

'Comic Relief' has also confirmed it will be giving away two VIP tickets in the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium on the 'Oasis Live '25' reunion tour on Saturday 2 August, 2025. The lucky winners also get a guitar signed by both Liam and Noel and a set of official tour merchandise.

Travel and accommodation will be included, and you can go to the BBC website for details on how to enter.

Noel, 57, and Liam, 52, put an end to their 15-year feud in August 2024 and announced they were reforming for a mammoth stadium tour.

In a statement the brothers said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

And last week, the rock 'n' roll siblings confirmed that 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight will produce a concert film on the reunion.

'Red Nose Day' broadcasts this Friday (21.03.25) from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.