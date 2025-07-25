Georgia Toffolo has been criticised for "damaging" independent businesses after she listed her "controversial" wedding day hacks.

Georgia Toffolo has been criticised for her controversial wedding day hacks

In March, the 30-year-old reality TV star and BrewDog CEO James Watt, 43, had their low-key nuptials, saying "I do" in a church in the coastal village of Gardenstown, North East Scotland, and having a celebration on a fishing boat - despite having a reported combined net worth of over £400 million.

However, former Made in Chelsea star Toff - the affectionate nickname fans gave her - has been accused of "insulting" businesspeople after the star urged future brides to ditch florists and use £2 supermarket flowers like she did, as well as eating junk food as opposed to a three-course meal.

Captioning a video of Toff and James' wedding day on Instagram, she wrote on July 23: "Controversial? Maybe. Honest? 100 per cent.

"7 pieces of REAL advice I'd give to a 2025 bride."

The star went on to add that wedding cakes are a "complete waste of money" and flowers are "overpriced and overrated".

Toff said: "Wedding cakes are a complete waste of money.

"We had the children bake ours that morning. No fancy tiers, no overpriced price tag. Just made with pure love. Best decision ever!!

"Flowers are overpriced and overrated.

"I grabbed daffodils straight out of the vase on our kitchen table, and you know what? They were perfect. £2 from the supermarket and not a single florist in sight."

After sharing her belief that couples-to-be should not spend the morning of their nuptials apart, Toff shared that she and James' wedding guests feasted on burgers at one of BrewDog's pubs because it was better than having a three-course meal.

The star said: "No need for a three course meal.

"We had burgers at BrewDog and it was everything and more. Grazing tables, pizza ovens, food trucks all way more fun than an over the top three course meal. (sic)"

Some of her followers were quick to vent their frustration about slating local businesses in the post's comments section.

Claire Amos, a bespoke treats business owner, said: "How incredibly tone deaf and damaging to many many small (often women owned) independent businesses.

"Do you not think people are worth a fair wage? Do you not think any element whether it be a cake, a bouquet, a table favour is made with love by every supplier?

"Being made with love and care is something everyone does when providing any service, not just when it's done by children.

"Adding the 'controversial' and 'honest' tag also doesn't make it acceptable to bash hard working individuals in an often unpaid industry.

"It should always be your celebration your way - big, small with elements that matter to YOU! (sic)"

However, others agreed with Toff's wedding day tips.

One user said: "Completely agree.

"We stayed the night before at home together, prepared the venue together and travelled to the register office together.

"We wanted to spend as much of our special day with each other.

"We got all the children to design our signs and hopefully made them feel they were important guests.

"Our cake, we wanted colourful, so I picked up some off the shelf cakes from M+S the day before with lots of cup cakes and they looked perfect.

"No sit down meal, we also had burgers and let people mingle, no speeches, let's be honest nobody enjoys them.

"Everyone involved felt so important to us, which made our day incredibly special.

"It's your wedding day... Do you! (sic)."