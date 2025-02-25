India Reynolds has joined Hinge in the hope of finding love.

India Reynolds has rejoined Hinge

The 34-year-old star failed to find her dream man during her recent appearance on 'Love Island: All Stars', and India has admitted that she's now turned her focus towards the popular dating app.

India told MailOnline: "It would have been nice to meet someone in there. When I went in I was so open to meeting someone and I was a little bit sad that I didn't get that opportunity.

"I feel like going in there has actually given me a bit more confidence because I was so bad at dating before and I hadn't put any effort into it at all for a couple of years, and spending time with the boys and chatting to them, I'm like, 'Hey, they're not that scary!'

"Also, you don't drink in there, so a lot of the awkward chats you have to have are sober. So it's given me a bit of confidence and actually showing me that I do really want something.

"I'm trying my hardest. I'm back on hinge!"

India had a brief fling with Scott Thomas before he turned his attention towards Tina Stinnes.

India hasn't spoken to Scott since leaving the villa, and she's admitted to being disappointed by how quickly things fizzled out.

The brunette beauty - who first appeared on 'Love Island' back in 2019 - said: "I was so excited that we got coupled up.

"I was open to trying things and getting to know people, and then we got coupled up and I thought that's actually a really good match from the public. So I was excited to see where it went, but obviously it didn't go far."