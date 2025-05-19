Cheryl Baker thinks the TV industry is "very ageist".

Cheryl Baker has accused the TV industry of being ageist

The 71-year-old broadcaster would love to feature in the 'Record Breakers' reboot - but Cheryl accepts that she's unlikely to be offered a presenting role.

Cheryl - who co-hosted the children's TV show between 1987 and 1997 - told The Sun newspaper: "I would love to be a guest on that because I did it for so long.

"If they wanted someone to be, not necessarily a presenter, because there's always somebody younger than me. It's a very ageist industry in television.

"But it would be nice if they had me as a roving reporter or something like that."

Cheryl would jump at the chance to return to 'Record Breakers', but she doubts she'll be offered the opportunity.

The TV presenter admitted: "That would be nice but no one's spoken about it so I doubt it's going to happen."

Cheryl wishes the TV industry was more open-minded in its approach.

She explained: "There's a lot of people out there, like me, that have got an awful lot of experience and they don't get the opportunity anymore.

"But it would be nice if it's changing to include all ages and all nationalities. It would be nice if it was like the Eurovision Song Contest and it included everybody."

The 'Gladiators' reboot has proven to be a big success in recent times. But Cheryl believes 'Record Breakers' will need to be "jazzed up" if it's to achieve similar success.

She reflected: "It needs to be jazzed up. It needs to be more exciting than it was.

"But definitely I think there's a place for a programme like record breakers again. It just needs to come into the 21st century."

Meanwhile, Cheryl previously revealed that she still "adores" the Eurovision Song Contest.

The ‘Making Your Mind Up’ singer won the contest with Bucks Fizz in 1981, and Cheryl remains a huge fan of the show.

She told Metro.co.uk: "I think it’s amazing, I love it.

"I love the outfits, the costumes, the sparkle, the special effects, how the venues are massive now.

"Our venue was big, but if you look back it was very boring. The whole look of Eurovision then doesn’t compare."