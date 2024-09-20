'Industry' has been renewed for a fourth series.

Industry will be back on screens for more action as a fourth series is confirmed

The hit drama series - which airs on the BBC in the UK and HBO in the US - will be back for another instalment, it has been confirmed.

Creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said: "We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights.

"We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season four."

Executive producer Jane Tranter added: "HBO’s unswerving belief in Mickey, Konrad, the cast and the whole creative team at Bad Wolf is a huge vote of confidence in uncertain times.

"This commitment to nurturing new talent and investment in quality programming has resulted in a show we are all exceptionally proud of. Bad Wolf cannot wait to get everyone back to Wolf Studios Wales to take Industry to even greater heights.”

The third season will premiere on BBC iPlayer from 6am and BBC One at 10.40pm on October 1.

Former 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington, 37, joined the show for series three as green tech firm Lumi's CEO Henry Muck.

A description read: "In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government."

Returning cast members include Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji.

Joining newcomer Kit are Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig, Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Havill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.