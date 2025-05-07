Ingrid Tarrant hired a private detective to discover the truth about her former husband Chris Tarrant's affair.

The 70-year-old star was married to the former 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' host between 1991 and 2007 – with the relationship ending in divorce after Chris admitted adultery – and she recalled the extreme lengths she went to in order to expose the affair.

Ingrid told best's Suddenly Single podcast: "I had confirmation by putting a private detective on him.

"But several years before I thought something's not right. I asked him outright, are you thinking of having an affair? Are you having an affair? 'Oh don't be ridiculous, of course not' (he said) and I 100 per cent believed him.

"Years later I asked him again, and I just didn't believe him when he said no. Something was telling me he was lying. I thought the only way to find out was to put a private detective on him."

Ingrid – who has daughter Sammy, 36, and son Toby, 33, with the retired broadcaster - continued: "I had to get a tracker fitted to Chris' car. So I needed an excuse to get his car for the day to have it fitted. I asked to borrow it as I needed to get some straw from the stables... It took them so long to wire it as he'd just had video screens installed for the kids.

"Then he had another car, but I bought a burner phone (to track the location) but I had to keep charging that up.

"At times there were moments when I thought this is insane. I would be shimmying across the floor, being really quiet to get the keys to go out and charge (the phone). I had so many sleepless nights because I had to charge it while he was asleep and before he woke up in the morning."

Ingrid accused Chris, 78, of trying to convince her that she needed psychiatric help as he tried to keep his affair under wraps.

She said: "Chris tried to convince me I was imagining things, said to book myself into The Priory. I know who I am, but if I hadn't, I'd have thought, 'What's the matter with me?'. You could blame yourself for everything, but I knew I wasn't going mad."

Listen to best's Suddenly Single podcast with Ingrid Tarrant at https://www.youtube.com/@best_magazine_uk