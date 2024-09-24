Peter Ash has been nominated for Best Actor at the Inside Soap Awards.

Peter Ash has been nominated for Best Actor at the Inside Soap Awards.

The 39-year-old actor played the tragic Paul Foreman in 'Coronation Street' from 2018 until earlier this month when he was killed off following a long battle with motor neurone disease and now he will go head-to-head with 'EastEnders' actor Colin Salmon, 'Emmerdale' star Jeff Hordley and long-running 'Hollyoaks' cast member Ste Hay for the coveted accolade at the magazine's annual ceremony.

Meanwhile, Peter's former co-star Channique Sterling-Brown - who plays lawyer Dee-Dee Bailey on the ITV1 soap - is up for Best Actress, alongside Angela Wynter from the BBC's 'EastEnders', Eden Taylor-Draper of 'Emmerdale' fame and Kirsty-Leigh Porter from Channel 4's 'Hollyoaks'.

Gary Gillatt, executive editor of Inside Soap magazine, said: “Some of 2024’s most challenging and thought-provoking television dominates the storyline and acting categories this year: the bittersweet journey from Paul’s MND diagnosis in Coronation Street; the horror of coercive control in a marriage in Emmerdale and abuse within a family in 'Hollyoaks'. Meanwhile, 'EastEnders'’ tale of the conspiracy of ‘The Six’ has won many fans. But who’ll take home the trophies on the night? All will soon be revealed!”

All four of the UK's major soap operas have received a nod in the Best Storyline category, with 'EastEnders' lastest whodunnit, Paul's MND in 'Coronation Street', Tom and Belle's coercive control in 'Emmerdale' and the sibling abuse plot in 'Hollyoaks' all under consideration.

All four of the nominees for Best Comic Performance are long-running actresses in their respective soaps, with 'Emmerdale' legend Lisa Riley - who first starred as Mandy Dingle almost 30 years ago - going up against Dame Maureen Lipman from 'Coronation Street', Jorgie Porter from 'Hollyoaks' and Tameka Empson, who has played Kim Fox in 'EastEnders' for 15 years.

Meanwhile, 'Casualty' stars Elinor Lawless and Neet Mohan have been nominated for Best Drama Star, but will face competition from 'Waterloo Road' actors Adam Thomas and Alicia Forde after they impressed as Donte Charles and Kelly-Jo Rafferty in the school-based serial.

The Inside Soap Awards 2024 ceremony will be held on Monday 30 September, with names of the winners announced at 6pm GMT.

The final nominations for each of the Inside Soap Awards are as follows:

BEST ACTRESS

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, ‘Coronation Street’)

Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman, ‘EastEnders’)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle King, ‘Emmerdale’)

Kirsty-Leigh Porter (Leela Dexter, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST ACTOR

Peter Ash (Paul Foreman, ‘Coronation Street’)

Colin Salmon (George Knight, ‘EastEnders’)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, ‘Emmerdale’)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST VILLAIN

Calum Lill (Joel Deering, ‘Coronation Street’)

Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, ‘EastEnders’)

James Chase (Tom King, ‘Emmerdale’)

Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST COMIC PERFORMANCE

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, ‘Coronation Street’)

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox, ‘EastEnders’)

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle, ‘Emmerdale’)

Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST NEWCOMER

Vicky Myers (DS Lisa Swain, ‘Coronation Street’)

Sophie Khan Levy (Priya Nandra-Hart, ‘EastEnders’)

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan, ‘Emmerdale’)

Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST PARTNERSHIP

Daniel Brocklebank and Peter Ash (Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman, ‘Coronation Street’)

Balvinder Sopal and Heather Peace (Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin, ‘EastEnders’)

Dominic Brunt and Mark Charnock (Paddy Dingle and Marlon Dingle, ‘Emmerdale’)

Nathaniel Dass and Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray and Lucas Hay, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Age 21 or under on the day of voting launch

Charlie Wrenshall (Liam Connor, ‘Coronation Street’)

Ellie Dadd (Amy Mitchell, ‚EastEnders’)

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor, ‘Emmerdale’)

Oscar Curtis (Lucas Hay, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST PET

Freddie (‘Coronation Street’)

Tyson (‘EastEnders’)

Piper (‘Emmerdale’)

BEST FAMILY

The Platts (‘Coronation Street’)

The Mitchells (‘EastEnders’)

The Dingles (‘Emmerdale’)

The McQueens (‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST STORYLINE

Paul’s MND (‘Coronation Street’)

The Six: Killer cover-up (‘EastEnders’)

Tom and Belle: Coercive control (‘Emmerdale’)

Sibling sexual abuse (‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST SHOWSTOPPER

Awarded to a special soap event that had the audience on the edge of their seats

Joel is Lauren’s mystery boyfriend (‘Coronation Street’)

The Six: Linda kills Keanu (‘EastEnders’)

Cliffhanger: Mackenzie’s choice (‘Emmerdale’)

Frankie is being abused by JJ (‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST DAYTIME STAR

Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan, ‘Doctors’)

Ada Nicodemou (Leah Patterson, ‘Home and Away’)

Ryan Moloney (Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi, ‘Neighbours’)

BEST DRAMA STAR

Elinor Lawless (Stevie Nash, ‘Casualty’)

Neet Mohan (Rash Masum, ‘Casualty’)

Adam Thomas (Donte Charles, ‘Waterloo Road’)

Alicia Forde (Kelly-Jo Rafferty, ‘Waterloo Road’)

BEST SOAP

‘Coronation Street’

‘EastEnders’

‘Emmerdale’

‘Hollyoaks’