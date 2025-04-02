‘Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr’ is going to feature bizarre creations in the upcoming series.

Alan Carr has promised some 'dubious' designs in the new series of Interior Design Masters

The eight-part BBC reality show sees ten talented designers, who are looking to break into commercial interior design, battle it out to win a contract with retailer John Lewis for their very own collection of homewares and the 48-year-old comedian has promised viewers will be left shocked by some of the creations in the latest run of the show that begins next week.

Alan said: "[I] don’t want to throw any of our super talented designers under the bus, but I’m sure they would admit that there were some dubious design choices.

"No spoilers here but for the audience who like a bit of randomness and live for those, ‘What were they thinking moments?!!’

"Then they won’t be disappointed."

Standing in the way of the contestants and the coveted prize is judge Michelle Ogundehin, a design expert and the former editor of Elle Decoration.

And she teased that the show will generate a huge amount of excitement each week as audiences will never be able to "predict what might happen".

She added: "I think the show has an incredible following of anyone who’s interested in design, even if from afar because it’s so full of innovation and surprises.

"The challenges are designed to test our aspiring designers in many ways so from week to week you can never predict what might happen! Or who might do well.

"That’s what makes it so exciting."

And she added that the "disasters" from the lineup - which includes a model and a teacher - have their positives.

The star continued: "As the designers get more talented every series, now even the 'disasters' can have some merit."

It was announced earlier this week that 'Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr' has been recommissioned for two more series by the BBC.

Alan said: "To get your show recommissioned is always a lovely thing but to get it recommissioned twice is really special. And it’s such a wonderful feeling to know that 'Interior Design Masters' will, for the next two years, be keeping the UK entertained and also inspired. I feel the show goes from strength to strength and whether 'Interior Design Masters' makes you giggle on the settee or propels you up a stepladder with a drill in hand to give your room some much needed TLC, we hope we put a smile on your face."

Patrick McMahon, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment said: "It’s a joy to welcome Alan, Michelle and the immensely talented 'Interior Design Masters' back.

"Once again viewers are in for a treat, with more jaw-dropping transformations, clever design hacks and a truly life-changing prize for the winner."

The new series of 'Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr' begins on April 10 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.