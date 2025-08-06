Love Island: All Stars is returning for a third series on ITV2 and ITVX in 2026.

Love Island: All Stars host Maya Jama

The spin-off to the award-winning dating show format sees 12 contestants from the previous 10 seasons of Love Island, hoping to get another shot at finding love.

Love Island: All Stars will run six weeks instead of five in the new year, and viewers will be able to see the singletons navigate the relationship dilemmas of bombshells, heads turning and what it truly means to be open once again.

Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Reality at ITV, said: “With over 2 billion streams, the Love Island brand continues to thrive, with our All Stars series fast becoming a staple in our reality schedule.

"We can’t wait to kick start our third series and set about bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite Islanders for another unmissable series."

Mike Spencer-Hayter, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment, added: “Love Island: All Stars has quickly established itself as a stand-alone hit, keeping fans of the show gripped by iconic Islanders from the past 10 years returning for another chance to find love.

"We are very excited about series three and you can expect the twists and turns to continue in All Stars, after an incredible smash hit summer series.”

The winter villa is located in Franschhoek, South Africa, whilst the summer villa is situated in Mallorca, Spain.

Molly Smith, 31, and Tom Clare, 25, who were stars on the sixth and ninth series of Love Island, won the first series of Love Island: All Stars in 2024.

Casey O'Gorman, 28, and Gabby Allen, 33, - who broke up in May - were previously contestants on the ninth and third series of Love Island, and were crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars' second series, which aired in February.

And like the previous champions of Love Island: All Stars, host Maya Jama, 30, will be handing the winning couple a £50,000 cash prize.

According to ITV, Love Island and Love Island: All Stars is one of the broadcaster's biggest shows for 16-34 audiences - having been the most popular show of the day amongst the demographic over 450 times.

The Lifted Entertainment-produced show has also been streamed on ITVX over 2 billion times.