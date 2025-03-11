'Laura Whitmore Investigates' has been axed by ITV.

Laura Whitmore Investigates won't be returning to screens

The former 'Love Island' host presented the three-part series for the channel in 2023 but it will not be returning as she is now working on a similar programme for the streaming service Crime+Investigation that is due to air later this year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "It's quite a change in fortunes for Laura who, just three years ago, was fronting several shows with ITV and had others in the pipeline with them.

"She took a gamble leaving 'Love Island' to become a serious journalist, and it's not clear if that was a success. Perhaps she will stage a spectacular comeback – but nothing has been announced, other than the Crime+Investigation show."

The 39-year-old presenter's six-part series, 'Britain's Killer Teens', will look at what drives adolescents to such violent crimes.

Laura says that the uncomfortable topic needs discussing "because whether we accept it or not, it's happening".

The Irish star previously confessed that she is still "trying to navigate" the TV industry and she finds it a "hard environment" to work in when she is struggling with something personal.

Speaking on the 'Spinning Plates' podcast, she told host Sophie Ellis-Bextor: "Nothing is ever as light as it seems and I've definitely come up against...even the first time I moved to London from Ireland. I'd won this competition to be on MTV and was living by myself. Or trying to find somewhere to live, going around London looking for flats and going, 'This isn't as glamorous as I thought it was going to be!'

"And I've definitely had to...television is a great environment to work in but it's a really hard environment to work in and there is definitely ups and downs. It's about kind of finding your own voice within that space."