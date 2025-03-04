The British Soap Awards are returning this year.

Jane McDonald will present this year's British Soap Awards

ITV have confirmed that the bash – which celebrates the nation's most popular soap operas – will be back on the channel this summer after being placed on hiatus in 2024.

Jane McDonald is returning to host the event for the second time after a hugely successful debut in 2023.

The ceremony will take place in London and the country's four biggest soaps – 'EastEnders', 'Coronation Street', 'Emmerdale' and 'Hollyoaks' – will battle it out for the many highly sought-after prizes.

The awards will celebrate another dramatic year in the soaps and will be voted for by both the public and an expert panel.

Jane said: "I'm beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time.

"You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous. I can't wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone."

Gemma John-Lewis, Entertainment Commissioner at ITV, said: "The British Soap Awards are an opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on the incredible actors and production teams that deliver gripping drama and captivating stories throughout the year.

"We're delighted Jane McDonald, a self-proclaimed number one soap fan, is returning to host the awards."

No date has been announced for the ceremony, but the event has typically been held in June in previous years.

Coverage of the bash will be screened exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.