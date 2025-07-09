Code of Silence is to return for a second series.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is to return for a second series of the ITV drama Code of Silence

ITV have commissioned a second run of the drama that starred Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Woods – a deaf civilian who volunteers to assist the police with her lip-reading abilities.

The six-part series was praised by critics for its original and compelling storytelling when it was broadcast earlier this year and saw Rose joined by a talented ensemble cast including Kieron Moore, Charlotte Ritchie and Andrew Buchan.

The series - created and written by Catherine Moulton and produced by Mammoth Screen - grabbed the attention of audiences, with the first episode receiving 7.5 million viewers, while over 20 million streams have been recorded across the complete box set.

Rose, 30, commented: "I'm so proud that Code of Silence has been recommissioned. The response to the first series has been incredible, and it means so much to be part of a drama that not only keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, but also puts a Deaf character at the heart of the story.

"I'm really excited to see where Alison's journey goes next and to be working again with the wonderful cast, crew and creative team behind the show."

ITV Drama Commissioner Callum Dziedzic said: "We are unbelievably proud of Code of Silence, and it's been a joy seeing audiences embrace it – especially their love for the skilful, headstrong and effortlessly loveable Alison.

"Rose brings her to life with real charm and depth, and Catherine's brilliant concept gave her the perfect world to step into. We can't wait to share another gripping case, with Alison's talents and perspective delivering a thriller that's pulse-pounding, distinctive, and like nothing else on TV."

Catherine said: "I'm thrilled by the response to the first series of Code of Silence and so excited to be bringing Alison back for another case. It's been a privilege to tell a story that opens up representation of the Deaf community, while also delivering suspense and twists.

"Rose brings so much heart and complexity to the role and I can't wait to get started on the next chapter with her, ITV and the brilliant team at Mammoth."