ITV is launching a channel dedicated completely to game shows and quizzes.

Bradley Walsh will appear on ITV Quiz as The Chase will air on the channel

Shows such as 'The Chase', 'Tipping Point' and 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' are set to be screened 24/7 on ITV Quiz, which is replacing the axed ITVBe and is set to launch in June.

Reality series such as 'The Only Way Is Essex' and the 'Real Housewives' franchise will now air on ITV2 instead.

Game shows have long been ratings winners for ITV, with Bradley Walsh-hosted 'The Chase' often second in the viewing figures behind 'Coronation Street' on weekdays.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Britain's love of quiz shows endures, so creating a dedicated channel makes sense.

"And game shows are very cheap to make.

"Many episodes are filmed in one chunk, so they're a popular job for big-name talent too."

The new channel is also likely to air 'Deal or No Deal' and the fiendishly difficult 'The 1% Club'.

'The Chase' has aired on ITV since 2009, although star Anne Hegerty revealed recently that she doesn't want new brainboxes joining the show because of how their pay is structured.

Asked if viewers can expect new Chasers on the programme in future, the 66-year-old quizzer told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Well we do always hope not.

"We are paid per show, so we’re not on a salary. It’s not as if they’re going to up the budget and add a new salary.

"A new chaser would just mean the same number of shows shared between more people - so less money for everyone. So, hope not!"

Anne, who is known as 'The Governess' on the teatime staple, went into the jungle for 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' in 2018 but isn't interested in doing any other reality shows.

She said: "The jungle is about as big as you can get.

"Everything else is a bit of a step down. I don't want to do another reality show unless it involves something I want to get better at. I think I'm done."

However, Anne is keen on landing a sitcom role and revealed last year that somebody on 'The Chase' had written a part for her.

She said: "I’d love to be on a TV show or a film. I know various people who are trying to get things off the ground.

"One of them is the guy on 'The Chase', he’s written a sitcom with a part for me. It would be brilliant to get that made."