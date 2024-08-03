ITV launching new mature dating show after success of My Mum, Your Dad

ITV is launching a new mature dating show, after the success of 'My Mum, Your Dad'.

The Davina McCall hosted show - which followed a group of single parents who had been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love - was such a hit with viewers that ITV are now branching out with new programme 'Date My Nan'.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "The dates and possible love matches are brilliant but they’re just part of 'Date My Nan'.

“Producers know the gentle, emotional scenes as the older daters get ready with their loved one will lead to genuinely lovely, heartwarming content.

"On 'My Mum, Your Dad', viewers really rated the honest moments where the men opened up to each other, or widower Roger broke down in tears over his late wife’s cancer.

"Viewers don’t just want to see beautiful people pursue their lust any more — and 'Date My Nan' will have that depth."

Casting agents are also seeking loved ones, such as grandchildren, friends or neighbours - to help the older contestants in their bid for love.

Production company MultiStory Media is working on the show for ITV.

Meanwhile, 'My Mum, Your Dad' stars Natalie Russell and Sharon Benson recently paid tribute to host Davina as they picked up the Best Dating Show award at the National Reality TV Awards last month.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the ceremony, Natalie said: "Davina. She's incredible, she's a national treasure."

Natalie said: "It was such a brilliant show. The whole concept of it.

"The twist [that contestants were being watched by their children as they attempted to find love again.] we had no idea. We had to sign new contracts, once we found it they brought in new contracts because we'd signed it without knowledge of that."