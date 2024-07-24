ITV is reportedly planning to air a "top quality drama" about the life of Margaret Thatcher.

ITV 'is working on Margaret Thatcher biopic'

There are four biopics in the pipeline based on the late former Prime Minister, and it's said ITV are in the early stages of a project with 'The Crown' star Lesley Manville taking on the lead role.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Apart from the top casting, getting a huge channel like ITV backing the show is a huge vote of confidence in the project.

"It's also something of a departure for ITV because other biopics featuring Maggie have tended to air on the BBC or Channel 4.

"But this is a shrewd move for them as this is being mooted as a top quality drama, which is virtually guaranteed to be a hit with viewers."

It's said the project is yet to be officially commissioned with filming still "way off", but the drama could air late next year.

The insider added: "It hasn't been commissioned yet and so filming is way off, but if everything falls into place it could be on our screens at some point in late 2025."

Channel 4 are currently working on new drama 'Brian and Margaret' with Dame Harriet Walter playing the former Tory leader.

And Mammoth Studios - the team behind BBC hit 'Poldark' and ITV period drama 'Victoria' - are working on their own show based on Thatcher.

A fourth production is also in development, with reports claiming a big writer and production company are involved, while that project could wind up airing on a streaming platform.

However, with so many different series planned, it is said there are growing concerns that not every one of them will actually make it as far as being on screen.