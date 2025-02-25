ITV has recommissioned 'Unforgotten'.

Sanjeev Bhaskar plays detective Sunny Khan in Unforgotten

The critically acclaimed drama - which sees Sinead Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar portray detectives Jessie James and Sunny Khan respectively - is to air a seventh series, following on from the success of season six.

The pair announced the drama's recommission via social media and unveiled a script for the new series.

Sanjeev said: "We are thrilled to tell you that we will be back for series seven."

Sinead added: "Thanks to everyone who has watched so far."

The show has been streamed over 24 million times - 18.3 million for the latest season and 6.3 million views for the earlier series' - this year alone on the broadcaster's streaming service, ITVX.

Chris Lang, the series creator and executive producer, said: "I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of 'Unforgotten', and given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case.

"'Unforgotten' is a drama that has always asked its audience to lean in, concentrate, and engage with complex ideas, plots and themes, and we are profoundly grateful that such a large and loyal audience continue to enjoy doing exactly that.

"Roll on series 7!"

Huw Kennair-Jones, drama commissioner, will oversee the production of series seven on behalf of ITV and ITVX, and he has promised it will be as "enthralling as all the others".

He said: "'Unforgotten' is undoubtedly one of the UK's best-loved dramas and we're thrilled to be returning for series seven.

"As well as Jess and Sunny, Chris has created a host of brilliant new characters in a totally compelling story.

We're also indebted to Mainstreet Pictures for continuing to deliver such stand-out drama with series seven promising to be as enthralling as all the others.

"We can't wait to share it with the ITV and ITVX audience.”

Andy Wilson, who directed all previous six series, will return to helm series seven.

'Unforgotten' is distributed internationally by BBC Studios, with series 1-6 available to stream on ITVX and STV Player, and co-produced with Masterpiece.