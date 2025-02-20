ITV has commissioned a fifth series of 'Professor T' - even before the fourth series has aired.

Professor T stars Ben Miller as the lead character

The crime drama - which stars Ben Miller as a University of Cambridge criminologist and police advisor Professor Jasper Tempest - scooped up a National Film Award in 2022 as the 58-year-old actor was named Best Actor In A TV Series, and now he is "thrilled" more episodes will be made in the future.

Ben said: "I’m beyond thrilled that we will soon be breaking ground on a fifth series of Professor T.

"Working with such a talented cast and crew is a joy that even a heavy woollen suit can’t stifle, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the treats we’ve got in store for them in series four later this year when the Professor tackles his most baffling case yet: romance.

"The fact that audiences worldwide have embraced the show so warmly is hugely rewarding, and we’re already brimming with ideas to make series five even more quirky, heartfelt, and surprising.

"Here’s to another series of baffling crime, dreaming spires, and ironing that tweed…”

'Professor T' - which sees Jasper advise the police after he is caught up in a crime at the prestigious university - is also set to welcome back Frances de la Tour, who takes on the role of Jasper's mum Adelaide Tempest, and Zoe Wanamaker, who plays the professor's aunt Zelda Radclyffe.

Barney White, Sunetra Sarker and Rhian Blundell, who play Detective Dan Winters, DCI Maiya Goswami, and Detective Chloe Highsmith respectively, will also return.

Confirming series five - whose release date is yet to be confirmed - of the Eagle Eye-produced drama, Callum Dziedzic, ITV assistant drama and comedy commissioner, said: "It’s a real pleasure to bring another series of 'Professor T' to audiences.

"With its gripping crimes, fascinating characters, and captivating cast - led by the brilliant Ben Miller - the show continues to surprise and delight both ardent fans and newcomers alike.

"Over time, it has truly found its own identity beyond the original, and we can’t wait for viewers to see what's coming in the next chapter."

Series four of 'Professor T' will air later this year on ITV1 and STV, and it will be available to stream on ITVX and STV Player.