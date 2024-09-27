ITV has reportedly shelved 'Saturday Night Takeaway' spin-off 'Ring My Bell'.

ITV show 'Ring My Bell' has reportedly been shelved after its pilot

The format for 'Ring My Bell' was based on the popular segment from 'Ant and Dec's 'Saturday Night Takeaway' - which aired its final series earlier this year - and involved Ant and Dec taking over live Ring video doorbell feeds from unsuspecting members of the studio audience and audience members trying to recognise whether the doorbell was their own in an attempt to win a cash prize.

The pilot for the show was hosted by comedy and podcasting duo Chris and Rosie Ramsey.

However, despite the segment being a hit on the programme, TVZoneuk.com reports that there are no plans for a full series in the immediate future.

ITV is yet to comment on the future of the show.

It comes after popular quiz show 'Tenable' was axed by the broadcaster.

The show - which offered a cash prize of up to £125,000 to groups of contestants tasked with filling in lists of 10 items each - was hosted by 'Harry Potter' actor Warwick Davis and former 'Coronation Street' star Sally Lindsay.

An ITV Spokesperson said: "Tenable has been a much loved ITV game show since it launched in 2006. Whilst there are no brand new episodes currently planned, fans of the show can still watch over on ITVX."