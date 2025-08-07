ITV is reportedly in talks to extend I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! until at least 2030.

A TV source says the broadcaster is planning to secure the series’ Australian jungle location for another five years and if successful, the deal would take the hit reality show up to its landmark 30th series.

The discussions would mark a shift in strategy for ITV, which has previously only signed three-year agreements to use the Murwillumbah site in New South Wales.

The Sun reported negotiations are now under way with Australian authorities and the Tweed Shire Council, which must approve any extended filming permits.

A TV insider told the newspaper: “The production team are planning five years in advance, which is a long-term approach they haven't adopted before. But this is not a done deal with the local authorities, and the negotiations have just started to secure the site.

“They're not taking anything for granted but are hopeful all parties involved will be able to reach some kind of agreement.”

A spokesperson for Tweed Shire Council confirmed talks are ongoing.

She said: “They will need to seek permission again – we can’t give open-ended filming permissions to anyone.”

I’m A Celebrity, hosted by Ant McPartlin, 48, and Declan Donnelly, also 48, remains ITV’s highest-rated returning entertainment series.

Last year’s 24th series drew an average audience of 9.1 million, making it 2024’s most-watched entertainment programme.

I’m A Celebrity launched in 2002, with DJ Tony Blackburn, now 81, crowned the inaugural winner.

The format sees celebrities undertake challenges in the Australian jungle, competing for public favour. The show temporarily relocated to Gwrych Castle in North Wales in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Its most recent series was won by 38-year-old singer Danny Jones, from the band McFly.

Richard Coles, 62, and Coleen Rooney, 39, were runners-up.

The 25th series is set to return this autumn, although ITV has not yet revealed the full celebrity line-up.