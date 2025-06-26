Jack Dee claims his Chihuahua knows how to use the remote for his TV to find her favourite programmes.

Jack Dee claims his Chihuahua Dolly knows how to control his TV

The 63-year-old comedian and his wife Susan Hetherington put on a "calm" BBC Two programme for their pooch Dolly to watch before they went out for a few hours, but when the couple came back, they caught the animal watching Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly - which is on Channel 5.

Chatting to fellow comic Seann Walsh, 39, on a recent episode of their Oh My Dog! podcast, he revealed: "You're probably going to think I'm making this up or I'm fabricating in some way, or I've embroidered the story.

"But we left Dolly to go out for an hour or two and left her on the sofa with the telly on. And we always find something nice and calm for her to watch. That was on BBC Two.

"And when we came back, she was watching Dogs Behaving [Very] Badly. And that's on Channel 5. And she had the remote next to her.

"It was like her version of watching a sitcom, you know, she's like, 'Look at these dogs. Yeah, absolute Rangan's all of them.'

"It's like a canine version of Shameless or Benidorm, isn't it? Or Men Behaving Badly.

"But it was a funny thing."

Jack thinks Dolly learnt how to flick between TV channels after seeing her owners do it.

He said: "She obviously got her little paws on it. She'd been watching us, changed channels. 'It's Dogs Behaving [Very] Badly, I love this.'"

Seann - who laughed throughout Jack's admission - said Dolly may have been operating the TV for years without Jack and Susan knowing.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant added: "She's been doing that her entire life. And this is the first time you've caught her."

Jack - who is marking 40 years in stand-up comedy in 2026 - said he initially peed outside when taking Dolly for a walk to encourage her to urinate.

He is quoted by Sussex World as saying: "It never occurred to me that other people don't do this.

"When I take my chihuahua Dolly out for a pee at night I ... have a pee as well. Originally it was a way of encouraging Dolly, you know, the sound of running water.

"And it's the back garden, not the front garden. Nothing kinky going on ..."