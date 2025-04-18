Jack Fincham has returned to his pre-fame job.

Jack Fincham returns to pre-fame career

Before winning 'Love Island' with Dani Dyer in 2018, Jack worked as a stationery salesman and he has now revealed that he has returned to his original career.

Jack shared an old clip from 'Love Island', where he was joined by fellow islanders Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel as he pretended to make a phone call where he was selling office supplies.

He captioned the video: "I wasn’t really making it up. The old pitch, I was talking way too fast there.

"Anyway if anyone has anything to do with ordering office supplies and stationery or in fact ANYTHING for their company send me a DM over on @ajofficesupplies and let’s have a chat as I’m sure there is an area I can save you some money, from catering to workwear there is nothing we can’t source."

Meanwhile, it's been a tough few months for Jack, who previously admitted he lost almost £1 million as a result of issues with alcohol, drugs and gambling

Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning' to discuss his struggles for the first time, he said: "They all went hand in hand.

"I'd be drinking and doing whatever I was doing, I wasn't in my right mind, I'd think to myself, I'll give into myself, 'I'll go and win 100 grand today on Blackjack' - never gonna happen."

Jack - who only gambled when he was "intoxicated" - recalled "doing 40 grand days", and made a startling estimate on the amount he wasted.

He added: "Very close to a million. It's awful. It's not even just that.

"The behaviour - driving, having no regard for even myself. I didn't even care for myself."

The reality star - who has been sober since Christmas - insisted his problems would have manifested "regardless" of his fame, although "having money in abundance quite quickly accelerated it".

He said: "The amount of opportunities I have messed up due to this, but would not confront it and actually say, 'I have a problem here.'

"I would just try and go onto the next thing, and let someone down and burn some bridges.

"But I didn't wanna burn those bridges, I'd let those people down and then go onto the next thing, and all of a sudden there's nothing left to fall back on."

Now, Jack wants to "hold himself accountable" and inspire others to overcome their own personal issues, rather than being a "sob story".

Asked why he has to turn his life around now, he admitted: "The reason it's gonna stick now is there's nothing more to salvage.

"Everyone else, I'm on their last chances. There's no going back now."