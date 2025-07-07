Jack Fincham is using criticism from a "loved one" as fuel for his boxing career.

Jack Fincham previously starred on Love Island

The reality TV star is working hard to relaunch his boxing career, but Jack has revealed that he's been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from someone close to him.

The former Love Island star wrote on Instagram: "I got called a fat 33 year old loser, a s*** boxer and everybody knows I’m s***.

"Imagine that from a ‘loved one’. Only makes me have more heart and determination.

"I’ll never stop training as hard as I can and I will reach my goal of southern area champion in professional boxing. (sic)"

Jack has been stung by the criticism, but he refuses to be distracted from his long-term ambitions as a boxer.

The reality star - who won Love Island with ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer back in 2018 - said: "Hurt my feelings but [I’m] using that as fuel. The backing I have, I can’t lose now. My trainers believe in me so I believe in myself. Sticks and stones. (sic)"

Jack signed a contract with Boxxer, a professional boxing promotional company, in 2020, and he previously revealed that he's determined to make a mark in the sport.

Jack said in a statement at the time: "I am delighted to be turning professional with Boxxer.

"I love the sport of boxing, it’s in my blood having competed in amateur bouts when I was younger. This isn’t just a one-off fight for me, I’m taking it seriously, if I perform well on the night I will be wanting to continue the journey."

Jack thanked Boxxer for supporting his ambitions, describing the company as "forward thinking".

He said: "I’ve been associated with the Boxxer brand through the successful ultimate boxxer series. It’s a forward thinking company that is going places, I am very thankful of the opportunity they’ve given me."

Boxxer founder Ben Shalom also revealed that he was thrilled to be working with Jack.

The promoter said at the time: "We’re delighted about Jack making his professional debut with Boxxer, he resonates very well with our audience and brings with him a credible amateur record."