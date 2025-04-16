Jack Maynard has married his long-term partner Lily Mackie.

The reality TV personality, 30, who briefly appeared on ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2017, got hitched to Lily, 30, at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

They were surrounded by family and friends as they marked the occasion with a confetti-filled exit from the venue, captured in a series of photos shared on social media by Lily.

She is the niece of Spencer Matthews, who rose to fame on ‘Made in Chelsea’, and James Matthews, who is married to Pippa Middleton – sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The couple announced their engagement 18 months ago.

Jack, the younger brother of singer Conor Maynard, 32, was seen wearing a navy double-breasted suit paired with Ray-Ban sunglasses in snaps posted on social media.

Lily wore a short cream bridal gown and carried a bouquet of white orchids, roses and Easter lilies.

Her Instagram post following the ceremony was captioned: “Mackie-Maynard’s,” accompanied by a house emoji, signalling the beginning of their married life together.

Jack rose to public attention in 2017 when he joined the cast of ‘I’m A Celeb’ but withdrew after three days when offensive historic tweets resurfaced. He returned to the UK shortly afterwards.

Speaking to The Sun following the wedding, Jack said: “It was the most perfect day. We couldn’t have asked for more – sunshine, our family and our friends, and marrying the love of my life. What more could you want?”

He added: “We kept it small and just about us. That’s how we always wanted it. Lily looked absolutely incredible – I couldn’t stop smiling.”

The couple were met with an outpouring of congratulations from friends and followers on social media. Among the well-wishers were fellow influencers and public figures from the music and reality TV scenes.

Lily and Jack posed on the steps of the Old Town Hall after the ceremony, beaming as they were showered in blue and white heart-shaped confetti. The intimate celebration reflected the couple’s desire to keep the day focused on their relationship and their closest loved ones.

Jack’s brief stint on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ remains one of the most talked-about in the show’s history, after his early departure due to controversy.

Since its launch in 2002, the ITV series has crowned numerous winners and relocated to Wales during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Jack has since focused on his YouTube and social media career, maintaining a strong following online.