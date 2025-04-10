Jack P Shepherd hopes to stay on 'Coronation Street' for at least another 25 years - if he doesn't get cancelled on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Jack P Shepherd wants to stay on 'Coronation Street' for as long as the soap runs

The 37-year-old star - who is best known for his long-standing role as David Platt on the ITV soap - entered the 'CBB' house on Monday (07.04.25) and in a new interview he has said he hopes to remain a Weatherfield resident for many years to come.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I’ve just celebrated 25 years on Corrie and I don’t see myself going anywhere.

"I think it's not unusual for one of these flagship shows, like Big Brother, the jungle, Dancing On Ice, to have a face from Corrie.

They usually have one from Corrie or one from Emmerdale. Alan’s [Halsall] just done the jungle and Sam[Aston] did Dancing On Ice. So yeah, I suppose it's just my turn I think. But I’m not going anywhere. I think as long as they'll still write for the character and they like the Platts, yeah, I'll stay. I like it too much."

Jack sees the ITV reality series as a bit of “banter” and doesn’t want to end up saying anything controversial that could risk his career on the cobbles.

He continued: "The people that I work with, they're a laugh and we just go in and have a laugh all day, really, and take the p***. Big Brother is exactly the same. So Big Brother is the green room. It's exactly going to be the green room, which is why I think I'll be okay because it's just big personalities, everyone's having a laugh.

"This is what I assume. I don't know. But this is what I've seen on TV that everyone just has a bit of banter and then goes to sleep eventually."

Asked if he sees himself staying on ‘Corrie’ for 50 years, he said: "Yeah. I think if it's still going on. If ITV's still going on. If TV exists. Do you know what I mean? If AI aren't doing the job instead of humans, I don't know.

"Yeah, I think as long as it's still going, like say as long as we're still lucky enough to get the stories and the writers like us and the public like the characters, then yeah. I look at someone like Bill Roache [Ken Barlow] and want to follow in his footsteps. It’s mad to think now that when I started, Helen Worth [Gail Platt, his on-screen mum], she'd just done 25 years. And then I've done 25 and she did 50 and then finished, that's mad, isn't it?

"But when I started and it's like Sally Dynever, who's Sally Webster, obviously when I started, she'd only done like 15 years. But when I started, I remember thinking Sally is massive and has been in it for years, but it's only 15, which doesn't seem like a lot to me now. It's weird, isn't it?"

Colson Smith – who has quit his role as Craig Tinker on ‘Corrie’ – did ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ last year, finishing third, and he warned Jack about the risk of getting cancelled.

Sharing their conversation prior to him joining the show, Jack shared: "I watched every episode last year as well because Colson was in it. I was able to see that it really is just about trying to have fun and just trying to make people laugh, really. That's what I took from it anyway.

"He was just talking through the pros and cons. And the cons are you get cancelled and you say something that offends a nation and starts a war. And the pros are that you actually have a good time, you enjoy it, you have a laugh, you're off work for three weeks, even though it's kind of work, but you're off work, it's a bit of a jolly, and there's not many people that can say they've done it, there's only a few that have ever done it. So to be included in that is pretty good.

"But you can say something definitely that someone, especially in this day and age, will be offended by. And you know, if you miss someone out, if you don't include someone then they might get upset, so yeah, you definitely can. So you will have to watch what you say because the rules with what you say and what you can't change every day. But as long as you don't get p*****, don't get naked. These are the rules to live by! And then usually everything else will be fine."