Jack P. Shepherd could star on Coronation Street for the next 25 years

The 37-year-old actor is marking a quarter of a century playing David Platt on the cobbles this year and revealed that he is willing to stay on the ITV soap for a long time to come if there are enough storylines for his character.

In an interview with Inside Soap magazine, Jack said: "Easily. If the Platts are still thereabouts and we're getting storylines, I don't see why not if the show still likes the character and the audience do, too."

The star – who is currently appearing on 'Celebrity Big Brother' – admits that he wouldn't want to be friends with his soap alter ego as David has "way too much baggage" for his liking.

Jack said: "No, he has way too much baggage! Things stress him out fast and he gets so annoyed at the slightest thing.

"I suppose we're similar in terms of taking the mickey out of situations, but I do it in a more lovable way. I don't really cut people down or make people feel bad about themselves in the way he does."

David's antics have often landed him in trouble during his time in Weatherfield but Jack believes that the various sides to the character's personality allows others to forgive him for his wrongdoings.

He said: "Luckily, he has lots of sides to his character. He can be aggressive and nasty, but in the next episode, you can be laughing at him. You forget the bad stuff he does quickly."

Shepherd revealed that his proudest moment on 'Corrie' was the live episode in 2015 to mark the 60th anniversary of ITV – where David and his then-wife Kylie Platt (Paula Lane) covered up the murder of Callum Logan (Sean Ward).

He recalled: "The live episode in 2015 was like doing a little dance; at one point I knew I had 45 seconds to get from the Platts' house set to the Platts' back garden.

"Paula Lane and I had to leg it and it was exciting. As a team, you're all in it together."