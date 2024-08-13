Jack Whitehall has become one of the UK's richest comedians.

The 36-year-old funnyman is said to have pulled in £2 million last year alone – taking his total net worth up to £11.4 million - mostly thanks to his string of Netflix shows he hosts alongside his did Michael such as 'Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father'.

An industry insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "There is no stopping Jack. Even becoming a dad hasn’t slowed down his earnings — and the commissions keep coming.

"He remains hugely likeable, and crucially his comedy appeals to advertisers as it’s safe and clean.

"Leaning on the relationship he has with his grouchy dad Michael and fun-loving mum Hilary has helped take him from laddy topics to more relatable ones, too. It’s hard to see a time when Jack won’t be popular."

The Sun newspaper reports that newly filed accounts at Companies House indicate his firm Jackpot Productions saw an increase in its shareholders' fund to £11,420,635 compared to last year's £9,585,293.

With his huge fortune, Jack is now said to only be trailing behind Peter Kay, Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais, who each have a net worth of £34.6 million, £26.2 million and £25.8 million respectively.

The news comes after it was reported the 'Bad Education' star - who welcomed daughter Elsie with his partner Roxy Horner last year - was lining up a new Christmas special for 2024, which is said to mimic the U.S. show 'Saturday Night Live' and include a slew of celebrity guests.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Christmas takes on a new meaning when you have children of your own, so it makes perfect sense for Jack to look at a festive show of his own too.

"The Jackpot team have been briefed to fill it with lots of laughs, silly sketches and celeb performances — sort of like 'Saturday Night Live' in the U.S. but with a lovely festive flourish.

"Plans are under way and Jack is chatting to a number of channels to find the format a home."