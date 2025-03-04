Jack Whitehall has revealed ‘Travels with My Father’ is likely over.

The 36-year-old TV comedian presented the Netflix comedy travelogue alongside his dad Michael Whitehall, 84, between 2017 and 2021 but does not expect the show to return to screens as his father is planning to "enjoy his retirement".

During an appearance on the ‘Fifi, Fev and Nick’ podcast in Australia, Jack said: "I don’t know if we are doing any more ‘Travels with My Father’, I don’t think he wants to leave the house again after this tour.

"It’s very much his farewell tour and he wants to now enjoy his retirement."

Even if ‘Travels with My Father’ is over, Jack joked that he could take his dad on a "final trip" to Switzerland in a "one-off Christmas special".

He said: "I’ve always very much pitched we could maybe do something else in the future, I think we could do a one-off Christmas special where I take him to one of those clinics in Switzerland . . . the final trip!"

Meanwhile, it was revealed last year that Jack - who has daughter Elsie, 18 months, with his partner Roxy Horner - had become one of the UK's richest comedians as his net worth had increased to £11.4 million.

An industry insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "There is no stopping Jack. Even becoming a dad hasn’t slowed down his earnings — and the commissions keep coming.

"He remains hugely likeable, and crucially his comedy appeals to advertisers as it’s safe and clean.

"Leaning on the relationship he has with his grouchy dad Michael and fun-loving mum Hilary has helped take him from laddy topics to more relatable ones, too. It’s hard to see a time when Jack won’t be popular."