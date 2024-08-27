Jake Quickenden has defended his wife for seeming "disappointed" when she found out she was expecting another boy.

Jake Quickenden's wife Sophie is expecting another baby boy

The 35-year-old reality star already has Leo, three, with Sophie - who is also mother to 10-year-old Freddie from a previous relationship - but in a viral Instagram gender reveal for her latest pregnancy, she immediately asked "Where are all the girls at?" and Jake has now insisted that it was all just "really fun" despite backlash from followers.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine, he told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "It was really strange because I watched the video and thought it was really fun. She was laughing throughout. I am a boy dad, I grew up with two brothers so I'm so used to having boys so for me it was either or.

"But I think Sophie having two boys already, she might have set her mind on maybe having a girl. She might have been a little bit like 'Oh I wish...' because she's never had that. She wrote on her Instagram that it wasn't about going shopping or anything. But it was more about being there for the birth of her baby and picking a wedding dress for her.

"That's what she's envisioned.

"People are always gonna have an opinion. Sophie and myself are never not grateful. I cannot wait to be a dad again to another beautiful little boy, as long as he's healthy and everything goes all right with Soph.

"People are bound to have an opinion just because she seemed a little disappointed that it wasn't a girl."

The 'Celebrity Masterchef' contestant also claimed it was quite "brave" of Sophie to share how she might be feeling upon learning that she is to have another boy but insisted that just seconds after the news had settled in, she was feeling brighter about the whole situation.

He said: "I thought it was quite brave of Soph to admit that maybe she did feel a certain way. And that's really brave. People are always gonna have opinions,You can't get away from that. That's fine, people are entitled to opinions. If you put yourself out there and you're on TV or Instgaram, people are gonna have opinions. I think a lot of women, maybe if they've got two boys or two girls, and the third one might be the same sex, they might be a little 'Oh, I wanted a boy that time...' But after that initial 10 seconds of her 'Where are all the girls at?' she said it was going to be amazing."