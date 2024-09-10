Jake Quickenden has exited 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

Jake Quickenden has left the BBC show

The 36-year-old star has become the latest contestant to be sent home from the BBC show, after he failed to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

After his early exit was announced, Jake said: "It is disappointing that I'm leaving because I was having fun lots of the time."

The former 'X Factor' star actually found the show to be much more challenging than he initially imagined it would be.

However, Jake still loved the experience and appreciated being given the opportunity to test his cooking skills.

He said: "It was much more challenging than I ever thought, but I got to cook in a restaurant.

"I got to see some Vikings. I've had a right laugh, so I'm really happy."

Jake previously confessed to being a long-time fan of 'MasterChef'.

The TV star also revealed that he was looking forward to the challenge of appearing on the show.

He shared: "I really wanted a new challenge - cooking for me wasn’t something that came super natural and my skills were pretty basic, so for me it was about setting myself a new challenge whilst also learning on the show.

"I’ve always loved watching 'MasterChef' so I was dying to do it myself."

Despite this, Jake confessed to relying on his air fryer at home.

Asked what his friends and family think of his cooking, Jake replied: "My wife Sophie is the better cook, put it that way!

"I mostly rely on an air fryer, often throwing meals together that I’ve always known so I’m not very adventurous! I love that the show pushes you out of your comfort zone with cooking things you wouldn’t normally!"