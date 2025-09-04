Max Branning's EastEnders comeback triggers "drama and chaos" in Albert Square.

Jake Wood is returning to the BBC soap

Actor Jake Wood is reprising the role of Max for the first time since 2021, and Jake has opened up about the character's romantic relationship with another recent returnee, Zoe Slater, played by Michelle Ryan.

Jake said: "I knew that Michelle was coming back – really pleased that she was coming back and she wasn't being recast ... iconic character. And I think it's really interesting to have Max in the mix; it makes everything so much more complicated. I do return for a little bit. It's quite soon before my sort of permanent return, and there's lots of drama and chaos to issue."

Jake has enjoyed working with Michelle, 41, on their storyline.

He said: "[The flashback storyline] works really well. You get a lot of exposition, a lot of the explanation of the relationship, so by the time Max turns up proper, there's already an established relationship between the two of them. It's just been a joy."

Jake thinks Max and Zoe have a genuine romantic connection. However, the actor admits that their situation is complicated.

The 53-year-old actor explained: "I mean, from my point of view, I think the relationship between them is genuine. I think there are genuine feelings between them.

"But I think by the time Max comes back onto the Square, it's just become very complicated in terms of in terms of where Max is at and what he's about at that moment, to be able to commit to her, but I do feel like they do have a connection, and I think a lot of that was down to Zoe's looking for her son that she gave up for adoption, and that Max helps her financially to pay for the PI, to help look for it.

"Obviously the, you know, that's got very deep meaning for Max, the not having a relationship with his kids. So I think there was a lot of common ground."