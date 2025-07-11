Jake Wood is ready to bring the drama on his return to EastEnders.

Jake Wood as Max Branning

Viewers last saw the 52-year-old actor as Max Branning in the February 19, 2021, episode of the BBC One soap, when his alter ego left Walford following his affair with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) coming to an end after she revealed her true feelings for her ex-husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

But now it has been confirmed that "self-destructive, serial womaniser" Max is "bursting" his way back to Albert Square in the autumn, before Jake makes a permanent return later in 2025.

Jake said: "I’m over the moon to be coming home to Walford.

"Max has got lots of unresolved drama with many characters, so I’m sure he’ll be busy.

"I’m excited to see what he’s been up to, and what is next for the character, but if his last 15 years in the Square are anything to go by, I’m sure there will be plenty of chaos."

Max will return to Albert Square to discover that his daughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is set to marry Peter Beale (Thomas Law), his former daughter-in-law Stacey (Lacey Turner) - who Max had a long-running affair with - is a widow, following the death of Martin Fowler (James Bye), and he has a secret daughter called Annie with Linda.

And because Jake's alter ego has so much drama with a lot of characters on the square, he felt it was right to return and "mix things up a bit".

Speaking on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday (11.07.25), Jake said: “I just felt like it was the right time.

"I spoke to so many people there, they’re just loving being there at the moment. I had a meeting with the new executive, Ben Wadey, back in January, and we went for lunch, and he just sort of outlined all of his ideas.

“There’s just so many characters that Max has got drama with, so it felt like the right time to go back and mix things up a bit.”

Max is the second character that EastEnders' new executive producer, Ben Wadey has brought back since he took over from Chris Clenshaw in February, following the show's 40th anniversary week.

Ben - who recently got Michelle Ryan, 41, back to play Zoe Slater in EastEnders - said: "I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Jake Wood back to the role of Max Branning.

"Whilst his character has only been away from Albert Square for four years, Walford, and the lives of those who live in it, have changed immensely.

"Max has a lot of unfinished business, but whether he is welcomed by his family remains to be seen.

"However, with a past as chequered as Max’s, it’s fair to say that many Walford residents will not be pleased to see him, putting the Brannings back at the heart of the Square, and the drama, this year."