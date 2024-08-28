Jamelia didn't sign up to 'Celebs Go Dating' looking for 'The One'.

Jamelia wasn't looking for The One on Celebs Go Dating

The 43-year-old singer has been single for two-and-a-half years but rather than going on the E4 dating show to find her next flame, she was looking forward to "the therapy side" and getting advice from the show's relationship experts Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson and Dr Tara.

She told new magazine: "I wasn't [looking for The One]. I was looking for advice and guidance. It was the therapy side I was more interested in.

"When I first joined the show I was convinced I didn't want a relationship, but now I do want one because I know myself and what I want so much better.

"I want it all now! I gained so much more than I thought I would."

The 'Superstar' hitmaker was also keen on the idea of getting dates without having to put in "the graft" herself.

She explained: "I was drawn to the fact that it was free therapy and you get to have dates hand-picked for you, so I don't have to do the graft. I don't have to go to clubs or swipe right.

"To be honest, it was the right time in my life. I've been single for two-and-a-half years and I was ready to date and this came along so I was like, 'Yeah, actually, I do want to do that.' "

Having completed the show, Jamelia feels "so confident now", and able to tell potential partners exactly what she wants from a relationship.

She added: "Honestly, the woman that walked into this process and the woman that is walking out are two totally different people.

"I feel like this whole experience just empowered me. I feel so confident now when it comes to dating and communicating what I want in a relationship."