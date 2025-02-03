James Argent claims he's being kept awake by a ghost haunting his Essex mansion.

James Argent believes his home is haunted

The former 'Towie' star has revealed he hears strange noises at night which sound like someone is trying to gain access to his home but there's no one there when he goes to check - so he's called in the ghost hunters of Discovery Plus show 'Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted' in a bid to find out more.

James said: "I’ve heard someone climbing or crawling up the house and coming through the windows, but when I’ve gone to check, there’s nothing ...

"I feel there’s someone behind me watching me through the window."

During the show, the spook experts told James they believe the haunting could be linked to legendary highwayman Dick Turpin, whose Essex Gang of thieves were known to have hidden in nearby Epping Forest.

Medium Ian Lawman said: "I can hear horses and ­several men, which does indicate that it is a gang. You can certainly feel the energy surrounding this house, so these gang ­members are connected to this land. It’s almost like it’s unfinished business."

The team went on to claim they believe the house is haunted by the spirit of gang member John Wheeler, who is said to have turned his pals in to authorities after his own arrest.

The show has previously featured stars including Martin Roberts, Toyah Willcox and Charlotte Crosby who all called in the experts to help them deal with hauntings at home.

Comedian Dom Joly previously appeared on the show and revealed his belief that his basement was being haunted by a ghostly opera singer.

He told The Sun newspaper's TV magazine: "I'm very sceptical about this sort of stuff and I was just pretty sure we had an opera singer living next door or something.

"But then this whole weird thing happened and it was really interesting because I didn't really know the history of the house too much.

"And suddenly up comes the fact that this famous opera singer lived in the house. And I'm like, well I am sceptical, but that is quite weird ...

"The thing is, I wouldn't have known, how could I have known that? So yeah, it is a bit odd. We're hearing opera."