James Buckley is open to 'profitable' Inbetweeners revival

The 37-year-old actor admitted being a father means he would have to at least consider reprising his role as sex-mad sixth former Jay Cartwright if there was ever a chance to bring back the E4 sitcom alongside Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison.

He told the BBC's 'Headliners' podcast: "It’s no secret that would be the most profitable thing I could go into right now.

"I do have children, I do have a family, I do have bills, and sometimes you’ve got to take that into consideration, just as a practical thing, a boring, dull, provider of a family thing.

“All that stuff I do think about and what’s great is I know, if four of us boys get together — and [writers] Iain Morris and Damon — and we all have a little chat and we said ‘Shall we go again?’ I know it would be greenlit straight away.”

The comedy ran for three series and two films between 2008 and 2014, and James thinks the show could still work with the characters as adults rather than kids.

He said: "My argument is men never grow up, I still find 'The Inbetweeners' funny.”

Over the summer, writer Damon Beesley refused to rule out a revival one day, but insisted it had to be the right idea "creatively".

He told The Sun newspaper: "We’d need to be convinced there was a strong enough idea creatively but if there’s enough interest out there for a new 'Inbetweeners' adventure, you never know.”

James previously explained that the BAFTA Award-winning show could never have come to fruition had he and his co-stars not been close friends.

He told OK! magazine: "We spent so much time making the show and we’d usually all be staying in the same hotel, which meant having dinner together most nights and seeing one another the next morning.

"That went on for years and I think if we didn’t get on or loved being around each other so much, making 'The Inbetweeners' would have been impossible. But we do really get on. I miss them."