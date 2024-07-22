James Corden has "finished" writing 'Gavin and Stacey' for the final time.

The 45-year-old star and his co-writer Ruth Jones confirmed earlier this year they were bringing back the comedy series for one final festive special - which will air on the BBC on Christmas Day (25.012.24) - and the former 'Late Late Show' host admitted it has only just hit them that they'll "never" again pen material for their beloved characters.

Speaking on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on Virgin Radio, James grew emotional as he said: "Last night we were like 'oh that's it now. We've finished. We'll never write anything that Pam says again.

"We'll never write interior Gwen's house. We'll never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn's done.'

"We just looked at each other and we were like 'wow - isn't that amazing?'"

Earlier this month, James revealed he and Ruth had been making the final touches to the script for the episode, but finding the time had proven to be tricky

because of their respective stage commitments.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, he said: "It's written right but now we're doing rewrites. So we have to, we have to remove some time, we have to change some bits around.

"So we've been doing that, it's quite tough because Ruth’s in 'Sister Act' over in the West End at the minute, and I'm doing 'The Constituent' at the Old Vic.

"So we've been doing quite a bit of writing in dressing rooms and things like that. And then both looking at each other being quite tired from the plays but we'll be back at it tomorrow. Back at it Friday. I hope by Friday…it will be done and finished this Friday."

The pair agreed to make a finale episode of the show - which debuted in 2007 and ended in 2010, but came back for the festive edition nine years later - after James returned to the UK from the US after hosting ‘The Late, Late Show’ on CBS.