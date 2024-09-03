James Corden personally asked fans to move out of the way of 'Gavin and Stacey' filming.

James Corden had a request for Gavin and Stacey fans during filming

The 46-year-old actor - who writes and stars in the iconic BBC sitcom - has started shooting scenes for the upcoming Christmas special on Barry Island, while a massive crowd gathered on the promenade to try and get a sneak peek of the shoot.

In a fan video shared on TikTok, the former 'Late Late Show' host was seen addressing fans as long-time viewers of the show gathered just metres away from the camera crew.

James said: "Thank you for coming down to see us, it means a great deal to all of us. But when we're doing the scene, it will just be too difficult to shoot everybody out.

"So, you're welcome to hang around - it will be quite a long, boring evening.

"But you're going to have to go over that way... is that alright? Is that OK? Thanks ever so much."

Pointing to his left, Corden guided the crowd of fans to move aside, ensuring they wouldn’t cause any hassle of the crew in post production.

Back in May, the actor and his co-writer Ruth Junes confirmed that the beloved sitcom would return for a Christmas special this year, marking the final episode after three seasons and two previous festive specials.

In July, James admitted it has only just hit them that they'll "never" again pen material for their beloved characters.

Speaking on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on Virgin Radio, he grew emotional as he said: "Last night we were like 'oh that's it now. We've finished. We'll never write anything that Pam says again.

"We'll never write interior Gwen's house. We'll never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn's done.'

"We just looked at each other and we were like 'wow - isn't that amazing?'"