James Martin finds presenting "really difficult".

James Martin is dyslexic

The 'James Martin's Saturday Morning' star finds it easier to cook and chat with the guests on his shows than do any formal hosting because he has "severe" dyslexia, and the language processing disorder makes it hard for him to read an autocue.

Appearing on Kaye Adams' BBC Radio Scotland show, he praised her work and said: "I'm watching you do your thing while I'm listening to music play and you're like a conductor.

"I can't do what you do and I certainly can't when I've been on 'Loose Women' with you as well.

"I certainly admire anyone who's able to do that.

"Weirdly I can cook and talk at the same time but presenting I still find really difficult.

"I'm severely dyslexic so reading anything off an autocue is really hard work, so if I'm allowed to cook and chat that's where I feel at home."

James revealed in summer 2023 he had been battling facial cancer since 2018, having first undergone surgery six years ago before the disease returned on "several occasions", and in November last year, he pledged to take a "bit of a break" to focus on his health.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, he told fans at a show at the Philharmonic Hall: "For me personally, I've been through a lot of s*** with cancer but I'm getting sorted at the end of next month.

"I will be back fighting at the end of February but I'm going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted.

"I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages."

And in April, he confirmed he had made progress.

He said on 'Lorraine': "As you know, the last time I was on, I was in the middle of operations.

"But as we speak, the stitches are falling out of my body at the moment.

“So yeah, that’s all clear – onwards and upwards!"