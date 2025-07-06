James May considers Jeremy Clarkson to be his "biggest nemesis".

James May has enjoyed huge success alongside Jeremy Clarkson

The 62-year-old TV star has enjoyed huge success alongside Jeremy, 65, on Top Gear and The Grand Tour - but James also considers his co-star to be a friendly rival.

Asked to name his biggest nemesis, James told the Observer newspaper: "Honestly, it’s probably Jeremy Clarkson."

James also revealed that he's been mistaken for his TV co-star in the past.

He shared: "I’ve been told I look like King Theoden from Lord of the Rings. Robert Plant is very flattering. Billy Connolly is flattering.

"Unfortunately, quite a few times when I’ve been out walking or riding my bike around London, I’ve been mistaken for Jeremy Clarkson. I have to go home, examine myself very deeply and think: what have I done?"

James and Jeremy are both pub owners - but James insists that his establishment is much better.

Asked which pub he'd rather be stuck in during a zombie apocalypse, James replied: "Oh, mine. It’s in Wiltshire. We’re heavily armed down here.

"People queue up at Clarkson’s. There’s queueing protocol going on, which I don’t like. We’ve had this argument many times. The whole point of the bar in a pub is that it’s wide and shallow. It’s not a hatch. Why would you queue at it? Good bar people know the order in which to serve."

Meanwhile, James previously admitted that he felt "annoyed" by Jeremy's handling of his Top Gear exit.

The TV presenter confessed to feeling "conflicted" about the situation, which saw them both leave the show after Jeremy punched a producer in a dispute over steak.

James - who left the show alongside Richard Hammond to reunite with Jeremy on The Grand Tour - said on the Out To Lunch podcast: "I was conflicted, because it obviously wasn’t right, that was a bad moment, but everybody’s had one. They just tend to not be as public as his was.

"I was slightly annoyed that it could have been resolved in a much cleaner and more straightforward way."