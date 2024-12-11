James May is surprised 'Clarkson's Farm' has lasted as long as it has.

The former 'Top Gear' and 'The Grand Tour' presenter didn't expect his co-star Jeremy Clarkson to make such a success of his Amazon Prime Video series following the trials and tribulations of his Diddly Squat Farm, with the show recently getting renewed for a fifth season.

Asked if he was "surprised" by its longevity, James told the Radio Times magazine: "Yes, because he's not very practical.

"He's deeply afraid of anything physical or manual. It's given him a new purpose, which he possibly needed.

"Maybe it's a big moment for all of us. We've paused to think about who we really are."

The 61-year-old presenter revealed he, Jeremy and their co-star Richard Hammond still chat after 'The Grand Tour' came to an end, and he's sure they'll enjoy each other's company more now that it's not an obligation.

He added: "I've spoken to them a few times and I suspect we'll go out for a beer somewhere - just because we can - not because we have to come up with some gags, plan a road trip or choose some cars, but for the hell of it.

"It'd be quite interesting."

The 'James May and the Dull Men's Club' has been keeping busy with his Discovery+ series, and he's glad to be focused on something closer to home.

He said: "'The Grand Tour' is done and they don't want any more of [travel series] 'Our Man In...' so I don't see much opportunity for more adventures.

"I've been extremely lucky to have seen a huge amount of the world, but as I get a little older, I'm getting more 'nesty' - I'm content to be cooking, watching TV, listening to music - and going down YouTube rabbit holes looking at people making things."