James Whale has died.

The veteran broadcaster passed away on Monday (04.08.25) aged 74, following a long battle with kidney cancer.

Confirming the news, his wife Nadine told the Express: "James slipped away very gently this morning.

"It was a beautiful passing, and he left with a smile on his face."

The 2016 Celebrity Big Brother housemate is survived by Nadine and his two sons, James and Peter, who he had with late first wife Melinda Maxted.

James worked for TalkRadio and TalkTV in the latter years of his life, and the broadcaster has paid tribute to their star.

In a social media statement, a spokesperson for TalkTV said: "We are sad to announce that James Whale MBE died earlier today aged 74, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

"As a broadcasting legend for over 50 years, James will be missed by so many at TALK and the wider News UK family."

And many journalists and broadcasters from the showbiz world have followed suit in taking to X to pay tribute to James.

Journalist Dawn Neesom wrote: "So sad to hear that James has gone. God bless you Whaley, at peace and free of pain.

"Thoughts with the amazing ⁦@nadine_lamont⁩ and James family. #JamesWhale #RIP (sic)."

James' TalkTV colleague Julia Hartley-Brewer penned: "So sad that my amazing, wonderful

@TalkTV colleague James Whale has died.

"He was a legend both on air and off air. It was a pleasure and an honour to know him. Sending Nadine and his family all my love xxxx (sic)"

And James' TalkTV producer Chuck Thomas penned: "My friend James Whale has died, and the world’s a lot quieter without him.

"He faced the end with courage and wit. Broadcasting has lost a giant. I’ve lost a mate.

"Au revoir Whaley, I'll miss you."

Hours before James' death, the broadcaster's final Daily Express newspaper column was published - in which he revealed he was "happy to go now and feels at peace" after moving into a hospice.

He signed off his column with: "I have told Nadine I won't go back to the hospital.

"I want to die somewhere peaceful and tranquil, and this is the place for me.

"There's no better. I'm lucky to be here."

James was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000, and doctors thought he had three months to live before he underwent surgery to have one of his kidneys removed but opted not to have chemotherapy afterwards.

In 2006, James launched the James Whale Fund for Kidney Cancer to fund research and raise awareness of the disease.

Tragically, the esteemed radio presenter revealed in 2020 the disease had spread to his spine, brain and lungs.

In May, James said he was no longer receiving treatment.

The star was born on May 13, 1951, in Ewell, Surrey,

James' broadcasting career began with Metro Radio in 1974, and he was at the helm of the late-night radio phone-in.

In the 1980s, James hosted his no-nonsense programme, The James Whale Radio Show.

He was at TalkSport from 1995 to 2008, before he got fired after listeners complained he endorsed Boris Johnson in London's mayoral elections and encouraged his audience to do the same.

James also hosted the drivetime show on LBC, as well as the breakfast show on BBC Essex.

In April 2024, he recieved an MBE for services to broadcasting and charity.