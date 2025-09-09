Jamie Borthwick axed from EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick has been axed from EastEnders.

The 31-year-old actor was previously suspended from the BBC soap for three months for using a disability slur, describing the people of Blackpool as “absolute m********s”, while there for last year’s Strictly Come Dancing live show.

Despite plans for Jamie to return to the soap following the suspension, it has now been revealed that his days on the show are over, 19 years after he first took on the role of Jay Brown.

In a statement, a spokesperson for BBC Studios said: “We can confirm that Jamie Borthwick will not be returning to EastEnders. We do not comment on individual matters.”

Jamie apologised for the incident in July, saying: “I am deeply sorry for any offence and upset my words and actions have caused.

“It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did. It was wrong.

“When I made the video, I was excited and caught up in the moment. Again, that is no excuse. But my regrettable actions are not a true reflection of my views, or who I am.

“I enjoyed every minute of my time in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and the town itself.

"The people of Blackpool have always been amazing with the Strictly crew, dancers and cast members. I know they will be again for this year’s show and those in years to come. I am truly sorry.”

During the height of the controversy, the BBC previously said: “This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC.

“We have robust processes in place for this.”

This was the second Strictly-related controversy Jamie was involved in, after he and co-contestant Wynne Evans were reportedly reprimanded by BBC bosses over a sex toy video.